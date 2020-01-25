 
 
Editorials 25.1.2020

ANC’s land plan points to a frightening future

A farmer seeding a land. Picture: AFP

The reality is that the ANC wants to ram through EWC and the courts would be an inconvenient stumbling block, because of their irritating tendency to stick to legality.

It is interesting that the ANC can say, with a straight face, what it does on its proposal to radically change the process for land expropriation without compensation (EWC). Its chair of the parliamentary ad hoc committee on land issues, Dr Mathole Motshekga, said the ANC intended to change the proposed legislation on EWC to allow the executive (that is, the president and the ANC itself) to decide in which cases no compensation would be paid after land was expropriated. The reason was, he said – without a trace of irony – that the courts were too slow and that...
