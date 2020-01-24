Just another example of milking taxpayers

Image: iStock
Being an ANC-appointed civil servant in a cushy half-job should be blessing enough … but apparently a manager for the taxpayer-funded Estate Agency Affairs Board still needed to spend government money on a conference in Ghana to learn “how to please God”.
Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, the head of the “transformation committee” in the organisation, attended a “Christian-based” conference in Accra in 2018. The trip – for her and a colleague – cost taxpayers R80,000 … and a further R363,000 in legal fees for disciplinary hearings which led to no action against the two.
An investigation concluded that the trip was “wasteful expenditure” – a finding which could, no doubt, have been reached by a simpler, cheaper, internal disciplinary process.
The numbers here are small compared to the industrial scale looting being carried out by ANC comrades at all levels of government and in state-owned enterprises, but it does sum up the way this administration treats taxpayers – and the population at large.
They think people are fools – just look at the frequent inane explanations to cover up wrongdoing – and, more than that, that South Africans are docile cows which stand motionless while getting milked.
We want to shout: this must end! But we feel no one is listening…
