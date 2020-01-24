 
 
Editorials 24.1.2020 06:27 am

Just another example of milking taxpayers

Just another example of milking taxpayers

Image: iStock

A trip for two to attend a ‘Christian-based’ conference in Accra cost taxpayers R80,000 … and a further R363,000 in legal fees for disciplinary hearings.

Being an ANC-appointed civil servant in a cushy half-job should be blessing enough … but apparently a manager for the taxpayer-funded Estate Agency Affairs Board still needed to spend government money on a conference in Ghana to learn “how to please God”. Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, the head of the “transformation committee” in the organisation, attended a “Christian-based” conference in Accra in 2018. The trip – for her and a colleague – cost taxpayers R80,000 … and a further R363,000 in legal fees for disciplinary hearings which led to no action against the two. An investigation concluded that the trip was “wasteful...
