Just another example of milking taxpayers

Being an ANC-appointed civil servant in a cushy half-job should be blessing enough … but apparently a manager for the taxpayer-funded Estate Agency Affairs Board still needed to spend government money on a conference in Ghana to learn “how to please God”. Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, the head of the “transformation committee” in the organisation, attended a “Christian-based” conference in Accra in 2018. The trip – for her and a colleague – cost taxpayers R80,000 … and a further R363,000 in legal fees for disciplinary hearings which led to no action against the two. An investigation concluded that the trip was “wasteful...

Being an ANC-appointed civil servant in a cushy half-job should be blessing enough … but apparently a manager for the taxpayer-funded Estate Agency Affairs Board still needed to spend government money on a conference in Ghana to learn “how to please God”.

Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, the head of the “transformation committee” in the organisation, attended a “Christian-based” conference in Accra in 2018. The trip – for her and a colleague – cost taxpayers R80,000 … and a further R363,000 in legal fees for disciplinary hearings which led to no action against the two.

An investigation concluded that the trip was “wasteful expenditure” – a finding which could, no doubt, have been reached by a simpler, cheaper, internal disciplinary process.

The numbers here are small compared to the industrial scale looting being carried out by ANC comrades at all levels of government and in state-owned enterprises, but it does sum up the way this administration treats taxpayers – and the population at large.

They think people are fools – just look at the frequent inane explanations to cover up wrongdoing – and, more than that, that South Africans are docile cows which stand motionless while getting milked.

We want to shout: this must end! But we feel no one is listening…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.