Make merit your priority, Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

You can also look to the large pool of experienced people who have left the civil service – they’re only too willing – and able – to help.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was “shocked” by what he saw in the Northern Cape during the ANC’s birthday bash recently. He said, in his letter to the country this week, that it was “disheartening to see that, despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failures”. Hardly had he finished posting his comments on the internet than the people of the QwaQwa area started setting things alight in their frustration at the lack of performance by government. Ramaphosa then pledged that “we are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions...
