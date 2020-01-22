 
 
Editorials 22.1.2020 06:27 am

Neil Aggett’s family deserves answers and closure

Neil Aggett's family deserves answers and closure

Dr Neil Aggett, who died in detention on February 5, 1982 after being arrested by the South African Security Police. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times

Many people died or disappeared during the years of apartheid and all their friends and relatives deserve the closure that the truth will bring.

Predictably, there have been some people who have criticised the current inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett in detention in 1982, arguing that the proceedings will achieve nothing and that it is time that everyone “moved on”. While it is certainly true that hanging on to history – and keeping alive its enmities and anger – can hold back a person, or a country, it is also a basic human characteristic to want to know the truth about events … and particularly when it comes to the death of a loved one. So Aggett’s family –...
