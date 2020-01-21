 
 
Editorials 21.1.2020 06:27 am

Audi speedster must be brought to book

Audi speedster must be brought to book

An Audi driver reaching 308km/h.

This is reckless endangerment of the highest order.

It shouldn’t be too difficult for police to identify the person who posted a video clip of themselves hurtling down the M1 highway at 308km/h. From the video, the car looks to be an Audi TTS sports coupe. To hit those sort of speeds, the car would have to have been modified for extra power, because the standard car cannot achieve those sort of velocities. It is unlikely the electronics of the sophisticated “virtual dashboard” in the car could have been tinkered with to inflate the speed reading, so the speed was probably real. There cannot be that many highly...
