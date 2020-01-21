Audi speedster must be brought to book

It shouldn’t be too difficult for police to identify the person who posted a video clip of themselves hurtling down the M1 highway at 308km/h. From the video, the car looks to be an Audi TTS sports coupe. To hit those sort of speeds, the car would have to have been modified for extra power, because the standard car cannot achieve those sort of velocities. It is unlikely the electronics of the sophisticated “virtual dashboard” in the car could have been tinkered with to inflate the speed reading, so the speed was probably real. There cannot be that many highly...

It shouldn’t be too difficult for police to identify the person who posted a video clip of themselves hurtling down the M1 highway at 308km/h.

From the video, the car looks to be an Audi TTS sports coupe.

To hit those sort of speeds, the car would have to have been modified for extra power, because the standard car cannot achieve those sort of velocities.

It is unlikely the electronics of the sophisticated “virtual dashboard” in the car could have been tinkered with to inflate the speed reading, so the speed was probably real.

There cannot be that many highly modified Audi TTS examples on our roads and there are those in the illegal racing community who probably know the car and driver.

This is reckless endangerment of the highest order. Had something – a pedestrian, a dog or another car – strayed into the speedster’s lane at that speed, he (or she) would not have seen what killed them.

At 308km/h even a top performance car like the TTS will take more than 500 metres to come to a stop, when reaction and braking times are included.

This is like carrying a machine gun into a crowded nightclub … and the offender should be treated accordingly.

