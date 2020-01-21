 
 
Is the ANC taking heed of Mboweni’s truth?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni leads a breakfast attended by government and ministers ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 2020. Picture: Twitter (@GCISMedia) Gov is hosting a pre-WEF breakfast led by the Finance Min Tito Mboweni & attended by gov Ministers&business.

Mboweni has criticised the ANC policy decision that the Reserve Bank should be nationalised, because he realises that this would be a financially suicidal path to take.

One of the curious things about some in the ANC leadership is that, 30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union – the greatest failure yet of Marxist-Leninist “scientific socialism” – many of them still cling to that outdated ideology. Many of those screaming loudest for socialist-type policies are those who live fat capitalist-type lifestyles. It should be comforting, in a way, that those espousing ideologies based on Marx and Lenin don’t actually believe in them enough to live them. However, the ideology is being deployed to suit the populist ends of politicians, who care little about the ordinary...
