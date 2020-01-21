Is the ANC taking heed of Mboweni’s truth?
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni leads a breakfast attended by government and ministers ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 2020. Picture: Twitter (@GCISMedia)
Gov is hosting a pre-WEF breakfast led by the Finance Min Tito Mboweni & attended by gov Ministers&business.
Mboweni has criticised the ANC policy decision that the Reserve Bank should be nationalised, because he realises that this would be a financially suicidal path to take.