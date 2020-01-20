 
 
Editorials 20.1.2020 05:54 am

Fire all the sick municipalities

Fire all the sick municipalities

Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown). Picture: Supplied

We would rather have administrators replace councils in all of these sick municipalities on a permanent basis.

There are many reasons to be thankful for in this country – and none more so than when considering the constitution and the independence of the judiciary enforcing it. The constitution and the courts have, on a number of occasions, called the ANC government to order. And the latest instance of that oversight function may be one of its most critical. Last week, the Eastern Cape High Court ruled the provincial government must dissolve the Makana local municipality council (which includes Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown) and, until another one is elected, appoint an administrator to run the municipality. The court found...
