Thanks, Kolisis, for the laugh

While the world seems fixated with the latest episode in the Unhappy Family, Buckingham Palace soap opera, our very own, semi-royal family is generating amusement, not angst.

As children went back to school this week, Rachel Kolisi – wife of World Cup Rugby-winning captain Siya – posted a hilarious pic of her family preparing to get back to the classroom.

The kids – two from their marriage and two from Siya’s extended family – all looked down at Rachel, reclining on an inflatable toy in a pool, laughing her head off, with a glass of champagne. Siya looked a bit grumpy, in his Stormers rugby kit, holding the youngest and a school suitcase.

Set up it undoubtedly was, but it was just the sort of tonic this near-terminally depressed country needs right now.

The fact that the Kolisis can still laugh – at life and at themselves – despite some nasty gossip directed at them personally over the years, shows the sort of resilience for which South Africans used to be renowned.

Thanks, Rachel and Siya, for reminding us that, even in the darkest times, we should still be able to laugh.

You’re the sort of champions and role models this country badly needs.

