Editorials 17.1.2020 06:27 am

Thanks, Kolisis, for the laugh

Rachel Kolisi-Instagram

Thanks, Rachel and Siya, for reminding us that, even in the darkest times, we should still be able to laugh.

While the world seems fixated with the latest episode in the Unhappy Family, Buckingham Palace soap opera, our very own, semi-royal family is generating amusement, not angst. As children went back to school this week, Rachel Kolisi – wife of World Cup Rugby-winning captain Siya – posted a hilarious pic of her family preparing to get back to the classroom. The kids – two from their marriage and two from Siya’s extended family – all looked down at Rachel, reclining on an inflatable toy in a pool, laughing her head off, with a glass of champagne. Siya looked a bit...
