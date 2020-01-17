 
 
17.1.2020

May Mbalula’s honesty set the tone for his comrades

May Mbalula’s honesty set the tone for his comrades

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

We have certainly had our issues with Mbalula in the past, but he has been honest enough to acknowledge failure at Prasa … and that is rare.

We must admit, we expected Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to lay into our reporter at Wednesday’s media briefing on the ills of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). That very day, we had printed a lead story about the shambles at Prasa and, particularly, about how Mbalula’s much-vaunted “war room” was a failure. We have been attacked by government luminaries before – Panyaza Lesufi hit out at our reporter last year after we said the Gauteng government education website was a mess – so it would have been in keeping with the ANC’s modus operandi of shooting the...
