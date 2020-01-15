Thanks, Charlize, you make us proud

It could be the script of an Oscar-winning movie: Girl from a small town, with a traumatic family history, heads to Tinseltown to try to break into Hollywood … and succeeds, perhaps even beyond her own wildest dreams. Charlize Theron received her third Academy Award nomination for Best Actress this week, for her starring role in Bombshell, the story of sexual harassment and assault at Fox News. She has won the Oscar once – for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wournos in Monster, back in 2003. She was later nominated for her part in the film North Country. In...

It could be the script of an Oscar-winning movie: Girl from a small town, with a traumatic family history, heads to Tinseltown to try to break into Hollywood … and succeeds, perhaps even beyond her own wildest dreams.

Charlize Theron received her third Academy Award nomination for Best Actress this week, for her starring role in Bombshell, the story of sexual harassment and assault at Fox News. She has won the Oscar once – for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wournos in Monster, back in 2003. She was later nominated for her part in the film North Country.

In all of her roles, Charlize has proved, beyond doubt, that she is more than just the stereotypical “pretty blonde”. Her acting genius and the way she is able to transform herself physically (with the help of the makeup experts, obviously), as well as psychologically and emotionally, show that she is a megastar.

She’s using her status, too, by highlighting the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

It’s sometimes difficult to remember she came from the East Rand and has never been ashamed to say she’s a South African or to make commitments to causes in this country.

Thank you, Charlize, for making us proud.

