 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 14.1.2020 06:27 am

State capturers can’t be allowed to win on Gordhan

PREMIUM!
State capturers can’t be allowed to win on Gordhan

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan failed in his defamation case against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A common feature linking many of those calling for Gordhan’s head is that they themselves have been accused of, or linked to, looting.

The hyenas seem to be circling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, sensing that he has been wounded politically, following the recent claim by Deputy President David Mabuza that Gordhan misled President Cyril Ramaphosa about possible Eskom load shedding. All sorts of politicians and those pushing the line of the “fightback” faction in the ANC (those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma and those who have probably benefitted from state capture) have upped the pressure on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from his post, supposedly for incompetence for failing to turn around the collapsing power utility. A common feature linking many of...
Related Stories
We’re thanking cavemen for fire, Eskom 14.1.2020
Why is Carl Niehaus now decrying the ANC’s pursuit of money? 14.1.2020
Will Ramaphosa buckle under pressure and load-shed Gordhan? 14.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.