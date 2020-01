The South African Open has served up some wonderful stories in its rich history and on Sunday it was no different as local golfer Branden Grace broke a lean run to record his maiden national championship triumph at Randpark Golf Club. To say the 31-year-old Grace has struggled in recent times would be a huge understatement. Prior to Sunday’s victory – his ninth European Tour win – the last time he was in the winner’s circle was in November, 2017, at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City. On Sunday, his putter was red-hot, needing only 22 putts on his...

The South African Open has served up some wonderful stories in its rich history and on Sunday it was no different as local golfer Branden Grace broke a lean run to record his maiden national championship triumph at Randpark Golf Club.

To say the 31-year-old Grace has struggled in recent times would be a huge understatement. Prior to Sunday’s victory – his ninth European Tour win – the last time he was in the winner’s circle was in November, 2017, at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City. On Sunday, his putter was red-hot, needing only 22 putts on his way to carding a stunning final round 62 for a 21-under-par total, three shots ahead of compatriot and last year’s champion, Louis Oosthuizen.

“I’ve now won everything I want to win in South African golf and it feels so good,” said Grace, who climbs 56 places to 73 in the world rankings. “This was the one that was missing – the second-oldest tournament in the world and with so much history.”

South Africa has not had a Major winner since Ernie Els lifted the Claret Jug at the Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2012. Perhaps this is the start Grace needed to give him the confidence to break that drought.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.