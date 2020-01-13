 
 
Editorials 13.1.2020 08:39 am

Iran plane crash: Let words take the place of bombs

Iran plane crash: Let words take the place of bombs

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site. (Photo by - / AFP)

Trump must certainly bear part of the blame for playing with matches around a powder keg.

In admitting so quickly that its armed forces had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane shortly after it took off from Tehran airport last week, Iran showed commendable honesty. However, the reality was that the regime was trying to minimise the serious global fallout from the incident. Yet, even in doing so, it could not resist trying to sow more confusion. In the official statement acknowledging the tragic “human error”, Tehran claimed the Boeing 737 had turned around and that, therefore, the anti-aircraft missile unit on the ground had mistakenly identified it as a cruise missile. The Ukrainians have vehemently...
