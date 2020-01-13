Iran plane crash: Let words take the place of bombs

In admitting so quickly that its armed forces had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane shortly after it took off from Tehran airport last week, Iran showed commendable honesty. However, the reality was that the regime was trying to minimise the serious global fallout from the incident. Yet, even in doing so, it could not resist trying to sow more confusion. In the official statement acknowledging the tragic “human error”, Tehran claimed the Boeing 737 had turned around and that, therefore, the anti-aircraft missile unit on the ground had mistakenly identified it as a cruise missile. The Ukrainians have vehemently...

