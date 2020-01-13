 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 13.1.2020 06:17 am

Cyril Ramaphosa is no visionary prophet

PREMIUM!
Cyril Ramaphosa is no visionary prophet

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kimberley, 10 January 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It seems that the president has become no better than the rest of them in the ANC ineptocracy.

If South Africans were the Biblical Israelites, then they would be sitting baffled in the desert as their Moses – the man leading them out of peril toward the Promised Land – wanders around in circles, seemingly clueless. Perhaps it is our fault that we have made President Cyril Ramaphosa our later-day Moses. As becomes clearer daily, he is no visionary prophet, never mind just being a mediocre leader. The events of the last week have showed, sadly, that the ANC leader’s promises of a bright “new dawn” – of an end to corruption and waste and inefficiency – are,...
Related Stories
No load shedding expected during the day, says Eskom 13.1.2020
Fire Pravin or we will disrupt Sona – Malema 13.1.2020
Hearing aid firm faces big hurdle of load shedding 13.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.