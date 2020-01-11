 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 11.1.2020 06:30 am

Labs’ certification oversight must be rectified

PREMIUM!
Labs’ certification oversight must be rectified

In many cases, a good forensic lab finding may be the difference between conviction and acquittal for a guilty person.

It is worrying that the authorities in the criminal justice system have not got around to getting the SA Police Service (Saps) forensic laboratories correctly certified. The lack of certification does not necessarily mean that the work being done in these labs – ranging from DNA tests to assessments of blood alcohol levels in drunken driving cases – is substandard, but it does mean that, legally speaking, the work is open to challenge in court. It’s much the same as someone being able to drive a car, but not being licensed to do so. Now, as it appears from an...



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.