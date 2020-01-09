Stop with the excuses for load shedding, Eskom

One of the most stunning aspects of the current Eskom crisis is that it seems the power utility appears to have a dartboard of outrageous excuses or justifications at which it throws darts at regular intervals, choosing which one to use for the latest chapter in the ongoing tragedy. The one we battle to come to terms with, is the one about the lack of maintenance, which is causing failures at power plants around the country. The excuse is used as if it is an act of God, or of nature, like a drought or flood. It is not –...

One of the most stunning aspects of the current Eskom crisis is that it seems the power utility appears to have a dartboard of outrageous excuses or justifications at which it throws darts at regular intervals, choosing which one to use for the latest chapter in the ongoing tragedy.

The one we battle to come to terms with, is the one about the lack of maintenance, which is causing failures at power plants around the country. The excuse is used as if it is an act of God, or of nature, like a drought or flood.

It is not – it is the result of human incompetence and, in all likelihood, corruption.

We are now at the most parlous state we have yet been, in terms of the electricity generation grid, with less than 60% of power available at any one time.

That is more than shocking: it is of such a nature that it should be considered a national disaster, much as the fires in Australia are. Emergency measures – including the freezing of Eskom salaries and a judicial review of all contracts – are a good start to turning it around.

But guess what? Eskom says more money is the answer … and wants to hike its prices.

It’s a slow poison.

