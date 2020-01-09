 
 
Editorials 9.1.2020 06:23 am

ANC arrogance bodes ill for SA citizens and Africa

ANC arrogance bodes ill for SA citizens and Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at the grave of Sol Plaatje, a founding member of the ANC in 1912 and its first secretary-general, Kimberley, 8 January 2020. Picture: Twitter / Dr Zamani Saul

Hopefully, after the dignitaries have guzzled all the birthday cake, there may be a few candles left to help us through the load shedding.

It was a barely noticeable little vignette, but it summed up we where are today as a country: President Cyril Ramaphosa stepping unsteadily on loose bricks around the grave of ANC founder Sol Plaatje in Kimberley yesterday. The organisers had gone to the trouble of pitching a large tent and laying down the red carpet for the VIPs but hadn’t bothered to send in a bricklayer for a few hours to tidy up the grave. Not surprising really, given reports in the past of the neglect of the Plaatje grave, which seemingly only gets attended to when the political bosses...
