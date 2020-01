It almost beggars belief that Cricket South Africa could issue a statement early yesterday – as the fifth and final day of the fascinating tussle in the second Test between the Proteas and England began – saying it supports the concept of Test matches being four-day games. Even though Faf du Plessis’ men went down yesterday, they made the English sweat for their victory, with the final wicket falling with just over eight overs left in the day’s play. And that – the tension of the fifth day and the fact that the South African fightback genuinely made a face-saving...

