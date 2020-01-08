 
 
8.1.2020

Ignorance of rape laws in courts is untenable

File image for illustrative purposes. iStock.

We suggest that concrete steps be taken to include gender-based violence awareness for all legal trainees, never mind magistrates.

It has been said many times, by many different people, that the victims of gender-based violence – overwhelmingly women and children in SA’s misogynistic society – are abused twice … once in the actual crime and again by the justice system. Many women who try to report rape at police stations, or get protection orders against husbands and partners, say those supposed to be enforcing the law have little sympathy at best and, at worst, actively refuse to take their cases. When cases of rape and abuse do get to court, they are sometimes so badly investigated, or prosecuted, that...
