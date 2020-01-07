 
 
Matric results back-slapping is masking school system faults

Matric results. Picture: ANA

The real matric results lie in the tragic reality that those who pass matric represent less than 40% of all the pupils who began Grade 1 education.

One of the most stark contradictions in South African society is the general belief that the education system is substandard. Yet every year, the results of the school-leaver’s exams (matric) get better and better. The national results will be released tomorrow, but indications are already, according to a number of reports, that the overall pass rate will top 80% for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994. That would seem to indicate a system in fine fettle – and, indeed, when ANC apparatchiks launch their PowerPoint presentations, they will gloat about their achievements. There is little discussion...


