 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 6.1.2020 06:05 am

Eskom and the ANC-connected’s blood-sucking knows no limit

PREMIUM!
Eskom and the ANC-connected’s blood-sucking knows no limit

Image: iStock

What the parastatal disaster shows, beyond all doubt, is that state-owned enterprises are being preyed upon without shame.

If Alice were to emerge from the rabbit hole in Wonderland and suddenly find herself in the middle of modern-day South Africa, she wouldn’t notice much difference. In a country where logic is conspicuous by its absence and where outrageous cheek is the order of the day, the news that Eskom is planning to pay performance bonuses of R1.8 billion still beggars belief. And the report on the bonuses appeared in City Press newspaper just as Eskom declared countrywide stage 2 load shedding. But it gets worse. According to the report, Eskom intends scalping its long-suffering consumers for a further...
Related Stories
Eskom leaves even experts in the dark about what’s really going on 6.1.2020
5 things to watch out for in Parliament in 2020 5.1.2020
Load shedding to continue until Monday morning due to Medupi failure 5.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.