 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 4.1.2020 06:28 am

Hats off to a real journo like Shiraaz Mohamed

PREMIUM!
Hats off to a real journo like Shiraaz Mohamed

A picture of Shiraaz Mohamed that was reportedly sent to Gift of the Givers on Saturday, 13 December 2019 as proof that he has escaped captivity. Image: Supplied

In the future, as social media’s fake news explodes, real journalism is going to become more and more important across the globe.

The family of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed – who arrived back in the country yesterday after a harrowing three years in captivity in Syria – must be mightily relieved to have him back. And one can understand their request to Mohammed’s colleagues in the media to give them time to reconnect with him. The ordeal will certainly remain in their memories for the rest of their lives. It will be interesting to hear, after all the confusion which has surrounded him over the past few weeks, whether he did indeed escape from his captors and was delivered to Turkish...
Related Stories
Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’ 17.12.2019
Shiraaz Mohamed ‘escapes’ from captivity 15.12.2019
Family of kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed appeals for help 18.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.