Editorials 4.1.2020 06:25 am

High number of medical botch-ups is frightening

High number of medical botch-ups is frightening

Doctors during surgery. Picture: iStock.

This is a situation which requires some serious intervention from the authorities.

On the face of it, a precedent-setting ruling in the Johannesburg High Court – which awards damages “in kind”, rather than monetary compensation – is a worrying development in relation to cases of medical negligence in state hospitals. Judge Raylene Keightley ruled that the Gauteng government does not have to pay financial compensation which would cover ongoing treatment for a seven-year-old girl, who developed cerebral palsy as a result of her botched delivery at a Gauteng hospital. Instead, the province will have to provide her with future medical requirements at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. This, in effect,...
