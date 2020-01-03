 
 
Editorials 3.1.2020 06:28 am

Victoria Falls fake news is a warning for all

Victoria Falls fake news is a warning for all

Victoria Falls. Picture: iStock

This sort of hysteria does nothing to advance the argument that climate change is real, serious and that humanity needs to change its ways.

Peter Jones is angry. And you can’t blame him. Some journalists, seeking sensation and disseminating what can fairly be termed fake news with reports that the iconic Victoria Falls is about to dry up, have adversely affected the lives of many people. Jones is a businessperson in the tourist sector at the Falls, which straddle the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia and which have been declared a World Heritage Site. He is disturbed by a TV programme aired on Sky News in the UK and a story published by a number of news outlets, which has led to tourists cancelling...
