Editorials 2.1.2020 06:27 am

It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a New Year's message in a video on his official Twitter account. Picture: Screenshot.

Your New Year’s address to the nation was, we are afraid to say, more of the platitudes we’ve heard over and over again since your takeover.

