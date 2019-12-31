 
 
Editorials 31.12.2019

Here’s cheers to everything better

Picture: iStock

New years – and new decades – are the spring seasons of human endeavour.

At midnight tonight, some people will mutter “good riddance” as they put 2019 behind them. It’s been a tough year – for the planet generally, but for South Africa in particular. It’s also the end of a decade which started with such promise. It’s almost impossible to remember those times when Jacob Zuma and his friends, the Guptas, were only just putting their state capture project into gear … when SA hosted a fantastic Fifa World Cup tournament and when the “Rainbow Nation” illusion still burned brightly. Corruption, crime and hate seem to take up more headspace these days. Sometimes,...
