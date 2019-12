Ahead of the four-match Test series against England, new Proteas cricket coach Mark Boucher warned the tourists to “beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa”. Prior to his appointment earlier this month, SA cricket was in crisis mode. Poor results on the field, and distractions off it, left most South African fans fearing the worst ahead of the England series. Yet a few key appointments and selections in quick succession gave local fans some hope. That hope turned to belief yesterday when the Proteas drew first blood in the series with a 107-run win in Centurion. Entering the fourth day,...

Ahead of the four-match Test series against England, new Proteas cricket coach Mark Boucher warned the tourists to “beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa”.

Prior to his appointment earlier this month, SA cricket was in crisis mode. Poor results on the field, and distractions off it, left most South African fans fearing the worst ahead of the England series.

Yet a few key appointments and selections in quick succession gave local fans some hope. That hope turned to belief yesterday when the Proteas drew first blood in the series with a 107-run win in Centurion.

Entering the fourth day, South Africa needed nine further wickets, having set the visitors a huge target of 376 runs for victory.

England would have to record the highest successful Test run-chase at the ground, needing a further 255 to win.

Despite a valiant display from England, their camp crippled by sickness, it was over by tea. As a player, Boucher was known for his sheer resilience and fighting spirit.

The former Proteas wicketkeeper-batman’s straight talk certainly hit the mark with his troops, who responded in the best possible manner.

There’s plenty cricket to be played over the next few weeks, but this win will go a long way in giving the Proteas, and hopefully South African cricket, confidence going forward.

