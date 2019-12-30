Mbalula must follow through on his anti-drinking talk

His self-appointed nicknames include Mr Razzmatazz, Mr Fearfokol and now Mr Fix. Who will ever forget how he urged the Springboks to “gaan moer hulle” before they left for the Rugby World Cup in 2011 when he was the sports minister. Or, also as sports minister, how he labelled Bafana Bafana “a bunch of losers” after a dismal showing at the Caf African Nations Championships on home soil in 2014. As police minister, on more than one occasion, he vowed to cut crime, while he has also flip-flopped on a number of occasions with regards to the controversial e-toll system,...

