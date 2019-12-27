 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 27.12.2019 06:33 am

Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving

PREMIUM!
Releasing prisoners is ridiculous even in the season of giving

FILE PICTURE: Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelinbanzi Dalindyebo. Picture: Refilwe Modise

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to release King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo undermines the role of our judiciary.

There has been a justifiably angry reaction to the release of abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo on parole this week. Dalindyebo was imprisoned in December 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court handed him 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice. The sentence was reduced by three years by the Supreme Court of Appeal. We agree President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to release Dalindyebo undermines the role of our judiciary. “The charges that King Dalindyebo faced were of a very serious nature, something...
Related Stories
Analyst says Ramaphosa was under pressure to release Dalindyebo 24.12.2019
Parole board considering Kanya Cekeshe’s release 23.12.2019
King Dalindyebo released from prison 23.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.