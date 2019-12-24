 
 
24.12.2019

Proteas out to win back respect

FILE PICTURE: Jacques Faul (CEO) of the Titans. FILE PIC. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

It’s not been a good year for South African cricket.

A month ago, many felt England would just have to rock up to inflict a heavy thumping on our national cricketers. Boardroom shenanigans, a number of suspensions – including that of chief executive Thabang Moroe – and sponsors expressing their unhappiness at Cricket South Africa left the sport dangling close to the edge. But the picture looks a bit more positive since then, a mood captain Faf du Plessis describes has changed from “the Dark Ages last week to a little lighter now”. The Titans’ Jacques Faul is the new acting CEO, while the appointments of old heads Mark Boucher...
