Editorials 24.12.2019 06:33 am

Act responsibly and remain safe this festive season

Picture: iStock

Everyone should certainly enjoy themselves over the holidays. Just act responsibly and stay safe.

It’s the time of the year where most people spend time with their families by sitting back and putting their feet up. The festive season is a time to reflect on the past year, and give thanks for what blessings have been received. But it’s also a time where the consumption of alcohol increases substantially, something that concerns Prea Randumy, chief director of the National Liquor Authority. Often with alcohol abuse comes a spike in reported cases of domestic violence and the increase of people caught driving under the influence of alcohol. “South Africans are considered not to be responsible...
