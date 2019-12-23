 
 
Editorials 23.12.2019

Government has got to be joking with its shipping carrier idea

Government has got to be joking with its shipping carrier idea

Image: iStock

Just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier for our state-owned companies, they now want one that can literally sink.

On hearing government’s potential plans to establish a national shipping carrier last week, you would have been forgiven for thinking it was April Fool’s Day in late December. If it wasn’t such a bizarre suggestion, it would perhaps be funny. However, our government toying with the idea of establishing a national carrier in an attempt to boost the transport sector is a huge concern for the taxpayer. Has government forgotten what a mess the majority of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are in? There is zero confidence in our SOEs from the public, with continuous bailouts the norm. SA Airways is...
