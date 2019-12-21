 
 
Editorials 21.12.2019 06:25 am

We must make travel to SA easier

We must make travel to SA easier

Tourists take selfies with the backdrop of the Bo-Kaap neighborhood of Cape Town, South Africa, 30 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

The scrapping of the unabridged birth certificate for foreigners is a start, but visa difficulties persist. We need to make SA the preferred destination for tourists.

If we are serious about attracting more foreign tourists to our shores, more needs to be done. That’s according to the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa), who spoke out this week after Statistics SA noted a 2% decline in the arrival of foreign travellers to our country yearon-year for October. It’s been two years of negative growth or decline in the foreign market, both African and overseas. While the figure is not that large, Satsa says it still equates to 146,000 tourists during that period. Those are people that would have spent money in South Africa, and in the...
