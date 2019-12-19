Have we not learnt from the past, Mantashe?

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s insistence to keep burning coal to generate electricity – “clean coal energy generation” – and his refusal to be swayed otherwise is a huge concern for a country gripped by a power crisis. “As much as we intend to utilise the sun and wind resources we have, we intend to continue to use our fossil fuel resources and to increase investment in clean coal technologies,” said Mantashe. “We are not consumed by denialism when it comes to climate change.” Many experts believe this approach will not only cost the country more money but also fail to...

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s insistence to keep burning coal to generate electricity – “clean coal energy generation” – and his refusal to be swayed otherwise is a huge concern for a country gripped by a power crisis.

“As much as we intend to utilise the sun and wind resources we have, we intend to continue to use our fossil fuel resources and to increase investment in clean coal technologies,” said Mantashe. “We are not consumed by denialism when it comes to climate change.”

Many experts believe this approach will not only cost the country more money but also fail to ensure a reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases. South Africa is one of the world’s top 20 emitters of carbon dioxide. We must find other renewable energy options.

David Hallowes, researcher from environment justice lobby group Groundwork, said: “There is no such thing as clean coal mining, and coal is a dirty business”, while Wits University researcher on the impact of mining, Victor Munnik said: “clean coal is a myth”.

The recent energy crisis is proof of what can happen when the wrong plan is implemented and no maintenance is done on ailing infrastructure.

Mr Mantashe, have we not learnt from the past?

