Give UK’s Johnson the time of day

You wouldn’t want to be in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s shoes next year.

Johnson’s Conservative Party smashed the Labour Party in British elections last week, paving the way for him to “get Brexit done”.

Having won the elections, Johnson’s next move is to pass a law guaranteeing Britain’s Brexit transition period cannot run beyond the end of 2020. Making any extension illegal, it would increase the chances of a no-deal Brexit.

After the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on January 31, it would mean Johnson must strike a trade deal with the European Union in only 11 months – significantly reducing the time from almost three years.

Many believe it will be difficult to achieve, with some analysts warning even as last week’s result would help to alleviate political uncertainty, risks over Brexit and domestic politics still lingered.

All Johnson wants for Christmas is some extra hours each day.

