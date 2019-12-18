 
 
Editorials 18.12.2019

Give UK’s Johnson the time of day

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on December 13, 2019, following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed a political "earthquake" in Britain after a thumping election victory which clears the way for the country to finally leave the EU next month after years of paralysing deadlock. / AFP / Adrian DENNIS

All the British prime minister wants for Christmas is some extra hours each day.

You wouldn’t want to be in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s shoes next year. Johnson’s Conservative Party smashed the Labour Party in British elections last week, paving the way for him to “get Brexit done”. Having won the elections, Johnson’s next move is to pass a law guaranteeing Britain’s Brexit transition period cannot run beyond the end of 2020. Making any extension illegal, it would increase the chances of a no-deal Brexit. After the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on January 31, it would mean Johnson must strike a trade deal with the European Union in only 11 months...
