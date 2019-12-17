 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 17.12.2019 06:27 am

Punish the guilty and the nation will be able to move on

PREMIUM!
Punish the guilty and the nation will be able to move on

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, November 11, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@PresidencyZA)

Only decisive action against the corrupt will give the South African people hope our country can change for the better.

A recent survey revealed the majority of South Africans believe the country won’t be able to reconcile: if corruption continues to exist and goes unpunished we will not move forward as a nation. On the Day of Reconciliation yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged SA to find a way to move forward. “Racism and bigotry no longer define our nation. Where they do occur, they are isolated. Where there have been manifestations of intolerance, we have been able to unite behind the values of tolerance and respect for diversity that define our Bill of Rights,” Ramaphosa said. According to the survey,...
Related Stories
Reconciliation requires sacrifice, should ‘not be one-day event’ 17.12.2019
Political parties reflect on Reconciliation Day 16.12.2019
Ramaphosa grants remission of sentences to offenders for Reconciliation Day 16.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.