Boucher, Smith must steady SA’s cricket ship

Between them, former Proteas cricketers Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith played 264 Tests and 492 one-day internationals. The experienced duo have been tasked with taking the national cricket team forward after a turbulent few weeks off the field.

The 43-year-old Boucher, arguably the country’s best wicketkeeper-batsman, has been named coach of the Proteas until 2023. Former Proteas skipper Smith, five years his junior, is the acting director of cricket until the Indian Premier League in April 2020.

After several suspensions, including Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Thabang Moroe, resignations and the withdrawal of the main team sponsor when Standard Bank’s deal ends next year, SA cricket needs rescuing. While it is not a given that employing former international players in key roles means success, having two vastly experienced – and tenacious – individuals in these positions can only be a good thing for South African cricket.

You have to feel for Enoch Nkwe, who was appointed team director and now has been demoted to assistant coach. However, it is felt he was rushed in to the position and not given the needed resources to thrive. Having the expertise of Boucher and Smith on hand can only benefit Nkwe and SA cricket.

This year was not good for SA cricket, with a disappointing showing at the World Cup, followed by a thrashing at the hands of India in their last Test series. They lost 3-0 in India. The Proteas, short of confidence, now face a solid England team in the first of four Tests at Centurion in just over a week.

“I felt the Proteas needed a really hardened, internationally experienced guy,” said Smith. “Mark is tactically very knowledgeable. We all know what qualities he has as a man. I felt those decisions were the best for the current Proteas set-up. My job is to create cricket excellence.”

It would be folly to think the appointment of Smith and Boucher will immediately produce success. It will, however, give the national team some stability after a rocky few months.

Bring on England.

