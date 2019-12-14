 
 
Editorials 14.12.2019 06:27 am

For the jobless, Christmas will be a dark affair

For the jobless, Christmas will be a dark affair

Unemployment rate. Picture: Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year warned of dark times ahead, without coming up with concrete plans to fix the job crisis.

It’s the news we didn’t want to hear before the festive period: 28,000 people have lost their jobs between July and September. Stats SA yesterday said that losses were seen mainly in construction and manufacturing, while community services, business services and transport were all affected. The job losses would weigh heavily on household income in a time where everyone is already feeling the pinch. It pushes up unemployment in South Africa by 0.3%. Unemployment now stands at just under 30%. Gains were only made in trade, where 17,000 jobs were created. Electricity and mining were flat. Sadly, the job losses...
