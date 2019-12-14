For the jobless, Christmas will be a dark affair

It’s the news we didn’t want to hear before the festive period: 28,000 people have lost their jobs between July and September. Stats SA yesterday said that losses were seen mainly in construction and manufacturing, while community services, business services and transport were all affected. The job losses would weigh heavily on household income in a time where everyone is already feeling the pinch. It pushes up unemployment in South Africa by 0.3%. Unemployment now stands at just under 30%. Gains were only made in trade, where 17,000 jobs were created. Electricity and mining were flat. Sadly, the job losses...

It’s the news we didn’t want to hear before the festive period: 28,000 people have lost their jobs between July and September.

Stats SA yesterday said that losses were seen mainly in construction and manufacturing, while community services, business services and transport were all affected. The job losses would weigh heavily on household income in a time where everyone is already feeling the pinch.

It pushes up unemployment in South Africa by 0.3%. Unemployment now stands at just under 30%.

Gains were only made in trade, where 17,000 jobs were created.

Electricity and mining were flat.

Sadly, the job losses come as no surprise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year warned of dark times ahead, without coming up with concrete plans to fix the job crisis.

“Many more people are going to lose jobs. In the end, and despite significant economic progress in the years leading to the global financial crisis, unemployment has increased over the last decade, poverty levels have begun to rise again and millions remain excluded through lack of assets, skills and networks,” said Ramaphosa.

It will be a dark Christmas for many.

