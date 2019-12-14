 
 
Editorials 14.12.2019 06:25 am

It’s time to bring the corrupt to book

Image: iStock

Many South Africans believe ‘corruption worsens race relations’, according to the annual South African Reconciliation Barometer Survey.

Widespread corruption is making it harder and harder for South Africans to reconcile. That’s according to the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation’s annual South African Reconciliation Barometer Survey where “more than 80% of 2 400 respondents said South Africa was still far from reaching its reconciliation goals”. The distrust has a knock-on effect, and many believe “corruption worsens race relations”. It’s been more than a year since the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was launched. Countless mind-boggling stories from hundreds of witnesses at the commission, detailing deeply-rooted corruption across private and public sectors, have been detailed. Yet no action...
