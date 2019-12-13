 
 
Editorials 13.12.2019

Els’ presence could see history repeating itself

Els’ presence could see history repeating itself

International Team captain Ernie Els of South Africa (L) listens to captain of the US team Tiger Woods (R) speak during a press conference ahead of the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Melbourne on December 10, 2019. - The Presidents Cup is to played at the Royal Melbourne Colf Club on December 12-15. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

It was wonderful to see the South African flag flying high at the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club yesterday.

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa’s lone representative at the showpiece, got off to a flying start with a win with Mexican partner Abraham Ancer in the fourballs. He is paired with homeboy Adam Scott in this morning’s foursomes, as they expect a fierce onslaught from the United States, who have only lost once in 12 outings in the tournament. We may only have one golfer representing the country at the biennial tournament, but South Africa are set to have a bigger influence in proceedings as Ernie Els is the Internationals captain. The four-time Major winner had a dream start yesterday, guiding...
