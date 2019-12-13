Els’ presence could see history repeating itself

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa’s lone representative at the showpiece, got off to a flying start with a win with Mexican partner Abraham Ancer in the fourballs. He is paired with homeboy Adam Scott in this morning’s foursomes, as they expect a fierce onslaught from the United States, who have only lost once in 12 outings in the tournament. We may only have one golfer representing the country at the biennial tournament, but South Africa are set to have a bigger influence in proceedings as Ernie Els is the Internationals captain. The four-time Major winner had a dream start yesterday, guiding...

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa’s lone representative at the showpiece, got off to a flying start with a win with Mexican partner Abraham Ancer in the fourballs.

He is paired with homeboy Adam Scott in this morning’s foursomes, as they expect a fierce onslaught from the United States, who have only lost once in 12 outings in the tournament.

We may only have one golfer representing the country at the biennial tournament, but South Africa are set to have a bigger influence in proceedings as Ernie Els is the Internationals captain.

The four-time Major winner had a dream start yesterday, guiding them to a 4-1 advantage – a day one lead for the first time since 2003 when they tied at Fancourt.

There’s no doubt the Americans will hit back hard.

They are the overwhelming favourites as all 12 of their players are inside the world’s top-24 ranked golfers, including five in the top 10. On the flip side the Internationals, who don’t have a player ranked in the top 10, have just three players ranked inside the top 25.

Coincidentally, the only time the Internationals have won this event was in 1998 – at Royal Melbourne – with only one South African in the field.

And that South African was none other than Els. Maybe it’s a sign.

