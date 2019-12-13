 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 13.12.2019 05:26 am

Ramaphosa, we are beyond crisis mode, get it fixed

PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa, we are beyond crisis mode, get it fixed

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefing the media following his visit to Eskom Megawatt Park | Image: YouTube

The emergency recovery plan proposal will be presented to Cabinet today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have cut short his trip to Egypt to come back home to deal with the power crisis, but South Africans were still left with more questions than answers after government revealed their “plan” to keep the lights on during the festive period. Ramaphosa this week promised there would be no load shedding between December 17 and January 13, but excuses, from wet coal to ailing infrastructure to sabotage, have done little to gain the public’s trust after a fresh week of power cuts – a week that saw stage 6 load shedding implemented for the first...
Related Stories
Ian Khama’s advice to Ramaphosa on the Eskom crisis 13.12.2019
Expect major water cuts if we go beyond Stage 4 12.12.2019
Steenhuisen sceptical of Ramaphosa’s ‘sudden sabotage claims’ 12.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.