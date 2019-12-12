Break-away Maimane must forget politics

Seven weeks after resigning as leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane has revealed his future hand. The 39-year-old yesterday announced he had joined the People’s Dialogue, which former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched last week. The People’s Dialogue is a platform where they aim to engage with South Africans in a “positive, solutions-oriented discussion” addressing the country’s numerous challenges. Mashaba had resigned as mayor in October – just days before Maimane. Maimane insisted the platform will be free from “the constraints of our political system”. “South Africans have a lot in common when it comes to the kind of...

Seven weeks after resigning as leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane has revealed his future hand.

The 39-year-old yesterday announced he had joined the People’s Dialogue, which former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched last week. The People’s Dialogue is a platform where they aim to engage with South Africans in a “positive, solutions-oriented discussion” addressing the country’s numerous challenges. Mashaba had resigned as mayor in October – just days before Maimane.

Maimane insisted the platform will be free from “the constraints of our political system”.

“South Africans have a lot in common when it comes to the kind of country they want to see being built. When I look at South Africa, I see a country brimming with potential, but plagued by leadership that divides us, black against white, against coloured, against Indian. They keep us divided so that they can distract us from how they are, in fact, failing us,” said Maimane. “And I’m joining the People’s Dialogue to offer this: if we break down what divides us and work together, we can build a united country that puts South Africans first.

“We can reconcile our past and build a country that is prosperous.”

We wish Maimane well in his new project, but also remind him how difficult it is to start over again if he does venture back into politics. Just ask the majority of the many other failed politicians and political parties that broke away from established parties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.