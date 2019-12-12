 
 
12.12.2019

Cutting civil servants’ pay, perks the way to go

Cutting civil servants' pay, perks the way to go

Nehawu members on a march. Photo by Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Something has to give to put a stop to our ballooning debt.

The public servants’ salary bill is one of the biggest threats to our finances. Reports that government are mulling a pay freeze for all public servants could go a long way to rectifying this. If done correctly, and carefully by excluding the low-income earners, this could slash that salary bill. Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu this week made sweeping changes to the ministerial handbook in a bid to curb government’s runaway expenditure on senior officials. The changes include a R700,000 cap on new cars for ministers, other restrictions on maintenance plans and security extras, while members of the...
