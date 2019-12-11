 
 
Editorials 11.12.2019 06:27 am

Cricket SA, Proteas need all the help they can get

Cricket SA, Proteas need all the help they can get

Gary Kirsten during the Mzanzi Super League player draft at Walter Sisulu Square on September 03, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

CSA must get as much expertise on and off the field if cricket in this country has any hope of recovering.

While small but necessary steps are being taken to pull Cricket South Africa (CSA) out of a massive hole, we must realise the sport is still in crisis mode. Jacques Faul has replaced a suspended Thabang Moroe as acting CEO and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is set to become the CSA director. This comes after a turbulent week for the sport’s governing body which ended with the announcement Standard Bank would not be renewing their sponsorship deal for the national team next year. Also, worse, the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) will still not engage with CSA’s negotiating panel...
