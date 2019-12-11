Cricket SA, Proteas need all the help they can get

While small but necessary steps are being taken to pull Cricket South Africa (CSA) out of a massive hole, we must realise the sport is still in crisis mode. Jacques Faul has replaced a suspended Thabang Moroe as acting CEO and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is set to become the CSA director. This comes after a turbulent week for the sport’s governing body which ended with the announcement Standard Bank would not be renewing their sponsorship deal for the national team next year. Also, worse, the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) will still not engage with CSA’s negotiating panel...

While small but necessary steps are being taken to pull Cricket South Africa (CSA) out of a massive hole, we must realise the sport is still in crisis mode.

Jacques Faul has replaced a suspended Thabang Moroe as acting CEO and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is set to become the CSA director. This comes after a turbulent week for the sport’s governing body which ended with the announcement Standard Bank would not be renewing their sponsorship deal for the national team next year.

Also, worse, the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) will still not engage with CSA’s negotiating panel if it includes any members of the current board.

With just 15 days until the first Test between South Africa and England in Centurion, time is running out to get CSA’s house in order. CSA and the national team need all the help they can get.

Which is why the suggestion to bring in former Proteas opening batsman Gary Kirsten as mentor to interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the four-match England series is a good one. Nkwe has a big coaching future ahead of him, but he has very little international and coaching experience. Kirsten won the World Cup with India, and is a respected coach.

CSA must get as much expertise on and off the field if cricket in this country has any hope of recovering.

