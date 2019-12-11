 
 
Editorials 11.12.2019 06:25 am

We need you to focus, Mr President

We need you to focus, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during his inauguration as South African President, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, on May 25, 2019. (Photo by Yeshiel PANCHIA / POOL / AFP)

We need decisive leadership to deal with the power crisis, Mr President. You know what you need to do.

Why on earth did President Cyril Ramaphosa plan a trip to Egypt when South Africa is in crisis with power outages and severe flooding? The official answer was that he was in North Africa to attend today’s inaugural session of the “Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development” – but late yesterday he cancelled the trip to return home. Strengthening ties with other countries is good, but the president needs to be back home in the trenches, coming up with solutions to fix the country, which has been plunged into darkness and uncertainty following the implementation of an unprecedented round...
