Editorials 7.12.2019 06:28 am

The bad news is there’s no good news in the month of joy

The bad news is there’s no good news in the month of joy

Eskom announces load shedding. Cartoon: Bethuel Mangena /African News Agency (ANA)

We expect many South Africans will continue to do what they do best: drown their sorrows. Which is good news if you own a bottle store.

There is good news and bad news as we head into what should be one of the happiest times of the year. South Africans are naturally more used to bad news, so we’ll kick off with that. The bad news is: in December 2019, there is no good news. If only that were a joke… Yesterday’s announcement that Eskom had again plunged off the cliff into the heart of darkness – with Stage 4 load shedding – showed clearly that the power utility is imploding. Apart from that, though, SA Airways has just sucked up another R2 billion of taxpayers’...
