 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 5.12.2019 06:28 am

Politicians often make natural disasters worse

PREMIUM!
Politicians often make natural disasters worse

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa being sworn in in Harare, 26 August 2018. Picture: Shepard Tozvireva / African News Agency (ANA)

The situation in Zimbabwe – where over 4 million people are facing starvation – is the result of natural and human-made factors.

At a time when most people are looking forward to relaxing over the festive season, a horrific humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Zimbabwe. The World Food Programme says more than 7.7 million people – about half the population – are affected by hunger and it is putting in place an operation to help prevent 4.1 million of them from starving to death. The situation is the result of natural and human-made factors. Zimbabwe has had just one rainy season in the past five years which could be considered normal, with the others having varied from below average to drought conditions....
Related Stories
Mugabe left his family $10m, a farm and two houses 3.12.2019
Zimbabwe facing ‘man-made’ starvation, UN expert warns 28.11.2019
Striking Zimbabwe doctors warn of ‘silent genocide’ 27.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.