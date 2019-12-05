Don’t let land fall into the wrong hands

One of the saddest illusions believed by many people in modern-day South Africa is that owning land will simply make all their problems vanish. However, that does not mean a thorough and equitable land redistribution programme is not necessary. And any such programme should focus on those living close to the bottom of the social pyramid … those who could use land productively to improve their lot in life and claw their way out of poverty. So it is disturbing that history could be repeating itself as South Africa’s land reform programme appears to be heading down the same road...

