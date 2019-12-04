 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 4.12.2019 06:27 am

Decision on e-tolls won’t be a Christmas present

PREMIUM!
Decision on e-tolls won’t be a Christmas present

The sun sets over an e-toll gantry on the N1 highway near Randburg, 16 September 2014. Picture: Michel Bega

If the authorities try to persecute non-payers – while doing nothing about non-payment for electricity in Soweto – they could have even more of a revolt on their hands.

First it was going to be August, then October… so you’ll forgive us if we don’t hold our breath waiting for the government’s “final” decision on e-tolls, despite Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s assurance that we will know “by Christmas”. It remains to be seen whether e-toll highway users (those who pay and those who don’t) regard the upcoming announcement in the same way as one would a present … or whether it will be a punishment. The contract to manage the toll collection system – which was held by Austrian-connected company ETC – expired on Monday and, so far, there...
Related Stories
Sanral evaluating tenders for new e-toll management contract 26.11.2019
Mbaks must be wondering why Cyril did this to him 18.11.2019
Cosatu mobilising for protest against e-tolls, calls on motorists to boycott system 14.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.