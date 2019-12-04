 
 
Editorials 4.12.2019 06:25 am

Beware of forcing pricing on business

Beware of forcing pricing on business

Data for mobile phones.

Undoubtedly our cellular networks have been milking us – but let’s beware we don’t kill the goose that lays the golden tax eggs (and jobs) in the name of populism.

Many were cheering following the announcement that the Competition Commission had hit cellphone networks Vodacom and MTN hard on data. The companies have been given two months to reduce their high data prices. If they don’t, they face legal action. Also, they must come up with a plan to provide free data packages for all customers. The news would have sparked cheers because cellular operators in this country are frequently accused of gouging their customers – and nowhere is this more in evidence than the fact that South Africans pay data prices which are much higher than the rest of...
